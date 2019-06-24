Seaford Police Press Release

Press Release:

Defendant: Isaiah J. Greene, 21 YOA, Seaford Delaware

Charges: Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Possession of a Controlled Substance (3 counts for heroin, cocaine and ecstasy)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While Suspended

Bail: $85,701.00 CASH

Location: Meadowbridge Apartments, Seaford

On 06/21/2019 at 8:25 P.M. Seaford Police Officers working a special detail at the Meadowbridge apartments conducted a traffic stop on a black Nissan being operated by Isaiah Greene. During the traffic stop officers smelled marijuana coming from within the vehicle. Greene was taken into custody for active capias’s and a subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 3 pounds of marijuana, 13 bags of heroin, 1.8 grams of cocaine, 10 ecstasy pills, a loaded .380 caliber handgun and various items of paraphernalia indicative of selling illegal drugs such as a scale and packaging materials. Isaiah Greene was also found to be in possession of a large amount of United States Currency that was seized for being suspected proceeds from illegal drug sales.

Greene was arraigned before the Justice of The Peace courts and committed to the Department of Corrections in lieu of $85,701.00 cash bail.

Master Corporal Eric Chambers

Public Information Officer