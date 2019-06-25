Westover Fire Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   June 25, 2019

Time:  5:16 a.m.

Location / Address:  9033 Ocean Highway, Westover, Somerset Co. 

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:   One story masonry commercial building

Owner / Occupants:   R. W. Motors

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $5,000                      Contents: $5,000

Smoke Alarm Status:  Present, unknown if activated

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Princess Anne Fire Department

# of Alarms:   1    # Of Firefighters:  20

Time to Control:  45 minutes

Discovered By:  Passerby

Area of Origin:  Service bay

Preliminary Cause:  Accidental, electrical failure

Additional Information:  

