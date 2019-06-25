Westover Fire Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: June 25, 2019
Time: 5:16 a.m.
Location / Address: 9033 Ocean Highway, Westover, Somerset Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: One story masonry commercial building
Owner / Occupants: R. W. Motors
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $5,000 Contents: $5,000
Smoke Alarm Status: Present, unknown if activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Princess Anne Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 20
Time to Control: 45 minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Service bay
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, electrical failure
Additional Information:
Advertisements