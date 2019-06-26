Where Is Linda Bravo?

UPDATE from BETHANY BEACH POLICE Wednesday, June 19 2019 6:00 PM on Missing Person.

SEE UPDATED PHOTOS

The Bethany Beach Police Department is currently searching for a missing Bethany Beach woman. A Gold Alert was issued on Monday, June 17th for Linda Lee Bravo WF-70 (DOB: 03/28/1949).

The investigation began when Officers of the Bethany Beach Police Department were dispatched to Linda Lee Bravo’s residence located in the town limits of Bethany Beach on Friday, June 14th, 2019 to check her wellbeing. The concerned neighbor said she had not arrived home from last night. Bravo was physically last seen on Thursday, June 13th at Sea Colony East in Bethany Beach, DE 19930. A photograph of Bravo was captured the night she went missing showing a clothing description (shown below). Police extensively continue to search the surrounding area. Attempts to contact or locate Linda have been unsuccessful and there is a true concern for her safety and welfare.

Linda is described as a white female, 5’5” 180 lbs., blonde hair, blue eyes. (She is believed to be wearing glasses, stretchy yoga pants, a blue in color loose top, and sneakers). Linda is believed to be seen last operating a white, 2011 Mercedes GLK350 (SUV) DE Reg. PC444152, as pictured below (ACTUAL VEHICLE).

Police request that anyone with information regarding Linda’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Bethany Beach Police Department at 302-539-1000.

Advertisements