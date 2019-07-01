OFFICE OF THE STATE’S ATTORNEY FOR WORCESTER COUNTY KRISTIN HEISER, STATE’S ATTORNEY

RICHARD PERRY CONVICTED OF THEFT SCHEME OVER $100,000

On July 1, 2019, Richard Perry, age 51, of Berlin, Maryland, was convicted of theft scheme over $100,000 in the Worcester County Circuit Court. The Honorable Brian D. Shockley postponed sentencing in the matter to allow Perry time to gather the substantial amount of restitution owed to the victim. Perry faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine at the sentencing hearing scheduled for September 13, 2019.

The charges stem from a 2018 investigation begun by the Ocean City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Police were notified by hotel management that an employee at Castle in the Sand had stolen thousands of dollars from the hotel between the years of 2015 and 2018. After an extensive forensic records audit, police were able to determine that Perry, who was at the time employed by the hotel, had stolen over $162,000 by simply taking cash payments and depositing them into his personal bank account. As a part of the plea agreement in this case, Perry agreed to forfeit more than $30,000 seized by police during their investigation to the hotel and also provided a cashier’s check of $10,000 as a partial restitution payment.

Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser commended the Ocean City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Detective Perry for their detailed investigation, and thanked the team at the Office of the State’s Attorney for successfully prosecuting the case.

