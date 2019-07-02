City Provides Grant to Fund Environmental Projects and Sustainability Education





Salisbury – The City of Salisbury is pleased to announce a grant opportunity in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Trust to fund projects that both improve communities and improve local, natural resources such as green spaces, parks, tree canopies, water bodies and more within the City’s limits. The City is committed to bettering the health and well-being of its residents by investing back into the communities that it serves.

This grant program will fund a variety of project types including, but not limited to, educating community residents about natural resources, such as, storm water improvement practices which could include rain barrels, proper pet waste management, rain gardens, urban tree planting and more through demonstration projects or knowledge building activities. The grant will also fund projects which help to communicate environmental messages to residents, restoration projects such as tree plantings and conservation landscapes, or even the formation of organizations who want to promote watershed health.

To apply for these funds, community partners must apply to the Chesapeake Bay Trust’s Outreach and Restoration Grant Program. The grant program is accepting proposals now through August 22, 2019. Proposals must fall within three distinct funding tracks:

Track 1: Outreach- Up to $30,000 for projects focused on education and awareness as project outcomes and up to $50,000 for behavior change projects.

Track 2: Restoration- Up to $50,000 for restoration implementation projects.

Track 3: Outreach and Restoration- Up to $75,000 for projects that combine outreach projects with restoration projects to achieve meaningful and measurable outcomes.

These types of projects, and more, are all eligible as part of the Chesapeake Bay Trust’s Outreach and Restoration Grant Program. Interested applicants are encouraged to join the City and Chesapeake Bay Trust for an interactive workshop on July 17th from 5-7pm at the City of Salisbury’s Council Chambers to discuss your project application ideas. Council Chambers are located in the Government Office Building at 125 North Division Street. Parking is available in a lot adjacent to the building.

“Recognizing urban storm water runoff as a major contributor to the deterioration to the health of the Bay, the City of Salisbury has been proud to adopt a Storm water utility and to implement numerous projects to improve its health. This partnership will enable us to do so much more and to empower HOAs and community organizations to be active participants in cleaning up the Wicomico River and the Chesapeake Bay,” said Mayor Day.

Please contact Sadie Drescher, Director of the Restoration Programs at the Chesapeake Bay Trust, at 410-974-2941 ext. 105 for more information about this program.

