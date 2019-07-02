July 2nd Open Discussion

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

download (1)

One thought on “July 2nd Open Discussion

  1. Have you read that Nike has pulled off the shelves a pair of shoes with the Betsy Ross Flag on them because Collin Kappernick claims that flag is a symbol of racism and represents the slave-era? Nike actually has pulled the shoes off the shelves because our original 13 stars and 13 stripes is now a symbol of racism.

    This has done it for me. I’m read to join a like minded group of American Patriots here on the Eastern Shore and start preparing for what will become very troubling times ahead.

