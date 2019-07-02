Maryland Fire Marshal Investigation.

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: July 1, 2019
Time: 7:24 p.m.
Location / Address: 31232 Dagsboro Rd., Delmar, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 30’ x 300’ vacant poultry house
Owner / Occupants: Pamela Lowe
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $5,000 Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Delmar Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 40
Time to Control: 1 hour
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Interior
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, electrical
Additional Information:
