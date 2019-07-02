Maryland Fire Marshal Investigation.

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   July 1, 2019

Time:   7:24 p.m.

Location / Address:  31232 Dagsboro Rd., Delmar, Wicomico Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:  30’ x 300’ vacant poultry house

Owner / Occupants:   Pamela Lowe

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $5,000                    Contents: $0

Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Delmar Fire Department

# of Alarms:   1    # Of Firefighters:  40

Time to Control:  1 hour

Discovered By:  Passerby

Area of Origin:  Interior

Preliminary Cause:  Accidental, electrical

Additional Information:  

