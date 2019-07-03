Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6245 Rossing Street, Hurlock, Md. for a reported Domestic assault that had occurred. The victim stated that 41 year old Tyrone Lamonte Blake of that address had assaulted her and threatened her and 2 children living there with a pump shotgun. He allegedly fired the gun in the front yard of the home. The suspect Blake was arrested and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, False Imprisonment, Wearing and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with the Intent to Injure, First degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and 3 counts of Reckless Endangerment. He was ordered Held without Bond. The victim was treated and released from the Dorchester Hospital.