Pedestrian Killed In Talbot County

Press Release:

On July 1, 2019 at approximately 6:13 pm, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Oxford Road and Bonfield Avenue to assist Oxford Police Department with a serious motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Edith Jane Beglin, 71 of Oxford, MD was attempting to cross Oxford Road when she was struck by a motor vehicle being driven by Dante Marquis Kane, 18 of Brooklyn, MD. Ms. Beglin was pronounced deceased by members of Talbot County EMS at the scene.

At the request of the Oxford Police Department, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office will be the primary investigating unit, being assisted by the Oxford Police Department and the Maryland State Police.

Kane was transported to Easton Memorial Hospital for treatment. The investigation is continuing.

