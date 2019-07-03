Salisbury Drug House Shut Down

Thompson, Mackey, Towns and Evans

Date of Incident: June 25, 2019

Location: 400 Block of Valleywood Drive Salisbury, MD

Suspects:

Alvin Thompson (34 years of age) James Cornell Mackey (38 years of age) Keisha Marie Towns (32 years of age) Leah Lynn Evans (38 years of age)

Narrative :

Members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team conducted an investigation into illegal narcotics being sold from a residence located on the 400 block of Valleywood Drive Salisbury, MD. It was determined that Leah Evans was allowing James Mackey and Alvin Thompson to sell Fentanyl and heroin from her residence. As result of the investigation, a search and seizure warrant was authored for the residence. On May 25, 2019 the Sheriffs Emergency Response Team assisted the WCSO by executing the search and seizure warrant at the residence. The Community Action Team and Criminal Investigation Division conducted a search of the residence and located approximately 93 grams of uncut Fentanyl, scales, packaging material, and other evidence indicative of drug distribution. As a result of the search and seizure warrant, Deputies arrested Alvin Thompson, James Cornell Mackey, Leah Lynn Evans, and Keisha Marie Towns. Due to the quantity of Fentanyl that was located, all subjects were charged with possession large amount Fentanyl and related charges. All subjects were held without bond.

Charges:

Thompson: Possession large amount Fentanyl, Possession with intent to distribute narcotic, Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin/Fentanyl mix, Possession of Fentanyl.

Mackey: Possession large amount Fentanyl, Possession with intent to distribute narcotic, Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin/Fentanyl mix, Possession of Fentanyl.

Towns: Possession large amount Fentanyl, Possession with intent to distribute narcotic, Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin/Fentanyl mix, Possession of Fentanyl.