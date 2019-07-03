UPDATED** Taney Avenue Fire Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION **UPDATED** Date: July 1, 2019 Time: 1:09 p.m. Location / Address: 1210 Taney Ave., Salisbury, Wicomico Co. Type of Incident: Fire Description of Structure / Property: Vinyl fencing and shed Owner / Occupants: Laura and Craig Peed Injuries or Deaths: None Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $7,000 Contents: $200 Smoke Alarm Status: n/a Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a Arrests(s): None Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury Fire Department # of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 20 Time to Control: 10 minutes Discovered By: Neighbors Area of Origin: Fencing Preliminary Cause: **Accidental, electrical Additional Information: **Further investigation revealed the remains of an underground live electrical wire in the area of origin. The Office of the State Fire Marshal reminds homeowners to properly disconnect electrical service when abandoning electrical wires.