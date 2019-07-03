|
NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
**UPDATED**
Date: July 1, 2019
Time: 1:09 p.m.
Location / Address: 1210 Taney Ave., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Vinyl fencing and shed
Owner / Occupants: Laura and Craig Peed
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $7,000 Contents: $200
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 20
Time to Control: 10 minutes
Discovered By: Neighbors
Area of Origin: Fencing
Preliminary Cause: **Accidental, electrical
Additional Information: **Further investigation revealed the remains of an underground live electrical wire in the area of origin. The Office of the State Fire Marshal reminds homeowners to properly disconnect electrical service when abandoning electrical wires.
**UPDATED** Taney Avenue Fire Investigation
