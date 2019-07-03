**UPDATED** Taney Avenue Fire Investigation

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor
NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

**UPDATED**

Date:  July 1, 2019

Time:  1:09 p.m.

Location / Address:  1210 Taney Ave., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:   Vinyl fencing and shed

Owner / Occupants: Laura and Craig Peed

Injuries or Deaths: None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $7,000                     Contents: $200

Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Salisbury Fire Department

# of Alarms:   1    # Of Firefighters:  20

Time to Control:  10 minutes

Discovered By:  Neighbors

Area of Origin:  Fencing

Preliminary Cause:  **Accidental, electrical

Additional Information:  **Further investigation revealed the remains of an underground live electrical wire in the area of origin.  The Office of the State Fire Marshal reminds homeowners to properly disconnect electrical service when abandoning electrical wires.

Fence
