WICOMICO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE Press Releases

Houser

Incident: Possession of Cocaine

Date of Incident: 28 June 2019

Location: Delaware Avenue, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Aubrey D. Houser, 23, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 28 June 2019 at 9:00 PM, a deputy stopped a vehicle for a moving violation on Delaware Avenue. During the encounter, the deputy observed in the vehicle what he recognized as drug related paraphernalia in plain view. During a subsequent search, the deputy discovered that the passenger, Aubrey Houser, was in possession of what was identified as crack cocaine.

The deputy placed Houser under arrest and transported her to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Houser on a bond of $1,000.00.

Charges: Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hennessey

Incident: Child Neglect / DUI

Date of Incident: 29 June 2019

Location: 7000 block of Parker Street. Pittsville, MD

Suspect: Joshua T. Hennessey, 27, Willards, MD

Narrative : On 29 June 2019 at 12:00 PM, a deputy responded to the report of a subject slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle in the 7000 block of Parker Street in Pittsville. During a subsequent investigation after the driver, Joshua Hennessey was roused, the deputy learned that Hennessey had just purchased heroin and had pulled over while driving in order to inject the drug. According to Hennessey he then continued driving until he passed out.

The deputy also observed that Hennessey had his four-year-old son in the vehicle with him during this incident.

The deputy conducted sobriety testing of Hennessey after which Hennessey was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of a drug. Hennessey was then transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Hennessey in the Detention Center without bond pending a District Court Bond Review. Following that Bond Review, Hennessey remains on a no bond status.

Charges: Child Neglect, Contribute to the Condition of a Minor, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Drugs, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Hudson

Incident: Possession of Heroin

Date of Incident: 30 June 2019

Location: Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Jessica N. Hudson, 30, Seaford, DE

Narrative : On 29 June 2019 at 1:23 PM a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Jessica Hudson for a moving violation on Salisbury Boulevard in the area of Priscilla Street. After observing indicators of drug use in plain view, the deputy initiated a search of the vehicle during which crack cocaine was located. A search of Hudson’s person revealed heroin, a smoking device and a syringe.

The deputy placed Hudson under arrest and transported her to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Hudson on an unsecured $5,000.00 bond.

Charges: Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bruno

Incident: Possession of Heroin

Date of Incident: 30 June 2019

Location: Naylor Mill Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Amy Lyn Bruno, 37, Hebron, MD

Narrative : On 30 June 2019 at 9:30 AM, Amy Bruno was stopped for talking on a cell phone and not wearing a seat belt after she passed in front of a deputy who was preparing to pull out of the Sheriff’s Office onto Naylor Mill Road. Upon making contact with Bruno, it was discovered that she was in possession of what was identified as heroin. The deputy also determined that Bruno’s privilege to drive a motor vehicle had been suspended by the State of Maryland.

It was also discovered that Bruno was wanted on a bench warrant from Baltimore County in a CDS Possession case.

The deputy placed Bruno under arrest and transported her to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Bruno on Personal Recognizance on both the CDS Charges and the Bench Warrant.

Charges: Possession of Heroin