A Black Little Mermaid Seriously?

Posted on by snarkierthanmost

Anyone that has been alive since Disney started making animated movies is well aware that The Little Mermaid is one of the most popular ones out there. Disney has been on a live action kick lately converting many older titles to this format. I.e. Aladdin, Jungle Book, Lion King, Milan etc. When it was announced that the Little Mermaid was going to get the same treatment most people were excited to see how it would look.

Fast forward to this past week and we are presented with

????

Ok am I missing something but I’m pretty sure Ariel as shown at top of post is a red headed while girl. The actress they have cast is a 19 year old black girl named Halle Bailey. What the hell?

Why is Disney retrofitting white characters to be black? Why can’t they just create an original story for a new black princess? Appropriating White roles for Black actors and actresses is beyond ignorant, Of course like the LGBT community not agreeing with this makes me a racist I’m sure.

Advertisements

29 thoughts on “A Black Little Mermaid Seriously?

  1. Shut the hell up.. why can’t she be black , you every think it’s trying to make things diverse so everyone can see no matter what color the same role and intentions will be played out the same way.so grown up and expand ur mind

    Like

    Reply

      2. Lol one of those is a real human being that lived a real life and made a real difference and one of them is a made up fake cartoon princess

        Like

  3. Here is the good thing about living in America. If you don’t agree with it you don’t have to go see it! I feel we have a lot more things to worry about then wth Disney is doing! It would be nice to stay in character but really where are u going to find a pale red head with a fishtail 🤔

    Like

    Reply

  6. I agree! Let’s keep classics the way they should be. Are we going to make Roots into an all white movie next!? It’s ok when Black peoples get added into things, but let’s not add whites into black roles. It’s getting really annoying the whole race situation in this country on both sides! Ariel has red hair so let’s see if this actress will get red hair or if they will give her an Afro!

    Like

    Reply

    1. I keep seeing the whole “make Roots white” all the time. Make it! Put your money where your mouth is! Maybe after that you can get your “White History Month” that you losers whine about too.

      Like

      Reply

    2. Go ahaed yall whitewash all the time…how were the God of Egypt white🤔…its Egypt..its in Africa 🤣🤣…btw..we would love to see roots revised 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

      Like

      Reply

  7. It’s YOUR truth, you are entitled to be a racist if you choose to be. It’s a shame a cartoon character threatens and offends your moral compass.

    Like

    Reply

  11. It’s so pathetic that people are getting hung up and losing their shit over the race of fictional character. Why care? Oh wait, its 2019…people like the bitch about everything now. Whites just can’t stand it when they arent the center of attention and this is coming from a white guy.

    Like

    Reply

  12. The racial objections have been entirely made up by the media to promote the movie… do you really think anyone really cares about the color of a mermaid ??? Haha

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s