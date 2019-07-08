Anyone that has been alive since Disney started making animated movies is well aware that The Little Mermaid is one of the most popular ones out there. Disney has been on a live action kick lately converting many older titles to this format. I.e. Aladdin, Jungle Book, Lion King, Milan etc. When it was announced that the Little Mermaid was going to get the same treatment most people were excited to see how it would look.
Fast forward to this past week and we are presented with
????
Ok am I missing something but I’m pretty sure Ariel as shown at top of post is a red headed while girl. The actress they have cast is a 19 year old black girl named Halle Bailey. What the hell?
Why is Disney retrofitting white characters to be black? Why can’t they just create an original story for a new black princess? Appropriating White roles for Black actors and actresses is beyond ignorant, Of course like the LGBT community not agreeing with this makes me a racist I’m sure.
29 thoughts on “A Black Little Mermaid Seriously?”
Shut the hell up.. why can’t she be black , you every think it’s trying to make things diverse so everyone can see no matter what color the same role and intentions will be played out the same way.so grown up and expand ur mind
LikeLike
Ok so you ok with a white Rosa Parks?
LikeLike
I didn’t know that The Little Mermaid was a realistic account of a historical event.
LikeLike
Lol one of those is a real human being that lived a real life and made a real difference and one of them is a made up fake cartoon princess
LikeLike
Ross Parks is an ACTUAL person. Ariel is a fictional character!
LikeLike
How about Rosa Parks is a REAL person.
LikeLike
It’s making a point
LikeLike
Now that’s just an ignorant response. You’re taking fiction and fact like they are one.
LikeLike
It’s a fact they should not retrofit white characters to black
LikeLike
You’re an adult whining about a disney cartoon. Get a life.
LikeLike
Here is the good thing about living in America. If you don’t agree with it you don’t have to go see it! I feel we have a lot more things to worry about then wth Disney is doing! It would be nice to stay in character but really where are u going to find a pale red head with a fishtail 🤔
LikeLike
This entire article is beyond ignorant.
LikeLike
Why because it’s the truth
LikeLike
No, it’s an opinion. Opinions are not facts.
LikeLike
Whatever
LikeLike
This whole article is opinion based & so pathetic I have to laugh!!
LikeLike
I agree! Let’s keep classics the way they should be. Are we going to make Roots into an all white movie next!? It’s ok when Black peoples get added into things, but let’s not add whites into black roles. It’s getting really annoying the whole race situation in this country on both sides! Ariel has red hair so let’s see if this actress will get red hair or if they will give her an Afro!
LikeLike
I keep seeing the whole “make Roots white” all the time. Make it! Put your money where your mouth is! Maybe after that you can get your “White History Month” that you losers whine about too.
LikeLike
Go ahaed yall whitewash all the time…how were the God of Egypt white🤔…its Egypt..its in Africa 🤣🤣…btw..we would love to see roots revised 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLike
It’s YOUR truth, you are entitled to be a racist if you choose to be. It’s a shame a cartoon character threatens and offends your moral compass.
LikeLike
Wow..who ok’d this article?…stupid……GET A LIFE AND POST REAL NEWS…..NOT FAKE NEWS🤣🤣🤣
LikeLike
Leave then
LikeLike
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤷🏾♀️..news station worried about a mermaid🤣🤯
LikeLike
I love that this whole thing is blowing up in your face.
LikeLike
I really like the new Lion King in real lifelike animation.
LikeLike
Be careful your racism is showing
LikeLike
What do expect from a white shore billie who is a trump supporter?
LikeLike
It’s so pathetic that people are getting hung up and losing their shit over the race of fictional character. Why care? Oh wait, its 2019…people like the bitch about everything now. Whites just can’t stand it when they arent the center of attention and this is coming from a white guy.
LikeLike
The racial objections have been entirely made up by the media to promote the movie… do you really think anyone really cares about the color of a mermaid ??? Haha
LikeLike