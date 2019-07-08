A Black Little Mermaid Seriously?

Anyone that has been alive since Disney started making animated movies is well aware that The Little Mermaid is one of the most popular ones out there. Disney has been on a live action kick lately converting many older titles to this format. I.e. Aladdin, Jungle Book, Lion King, Milan etc. When it was announced that the Little Mermaid was going to get the same treatment most people were excited to see how it would look.

Fast forward to this past week and we are presented with

????

Ok am I missing something but I’m pretty sure Ariel as shown at top of post is a red headed while girl. The actress they have cast is a 19 year old black girl named Halle Bailey. What the hell?

Why is Disney retrofitting white characters to be black? Why can’t they just create an original story for a new black princess? Appropriating White roles for Black actors and actresses is beyond ignorant, Of course like the LGBT community not agreeing with this makes me a racist I’m sure.

Advertisements