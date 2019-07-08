Good Evening

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

JT here and wanted to stop in at the end of the day and just say I have seen your emails and Facebook messages about some of snarkiers posts on their first day. I have given them free reign to post what they want but I did mention to them the error in the actress name for the little mermaid and to try double check those things before each post.

It’s definitely a different posting style but that’s what makes it unique.

Thanks again and for anyone who was offended, I let you know last week they were gonna be starting so that’s on you if you read the articles or not.

3 thoughts on “Good Evening

  2. “It’s definitely a different posting style but that’s what makes it unique.”

    Lol unique? Nothing unique about it, its just a troll hiding behind an anonymous name. No different than Thornton Crow from sbynews. At least Thornton Crow could write well. “Snarkierthanmost” writes like someone with a 10th grade education. Ridiculous.

