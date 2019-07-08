Good Evening

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

JT here and wanted to stop in at the end of the day and just say I have seen your emails and Facebook messages about some of snarkiers posts on their first day. I have given them free reign to post what they want but I did mention to them the error in the actress name for the little mermaid and to try double check those things before each post.

It’s definitely a different posting style but that’s what makes it unique.

Thanks again and for anyone who was offended, I let you know last week they were gonna be starting so that’s on you if you read the articles or not.

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “Good Evening

  2. “It’s definitely a different posting style but that’s what makes it unique.”

    Lol unique? Nothing unique about it, its just a troll hiding behind an anonymous name. No different than Thornton Crow from sbynews. At least Thornton Crow could write well. “Snarkierthanmost” writes like someone with a 10th grade education. Ridiculous.

    Like

    Reply

  4. “so that’s on you if you read the articles or not.”

    Kind of hard to not read them when the entire thing is posted on the front page.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s