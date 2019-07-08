Welcome All

Posted on by snarkierthanmost

Good morning everyone it’s snarkierthanmost taking over posting duties here on lowereasternshorenews.com.

I have been given free reign by JT to post whatever I want and say whatever I want. I will be making people mad, having people curse me and otherwise being snarky so be warned ahead of time.

I’m excited to be given this opportunity so buckle up let’s hit the road

4 thoughts on "Welcome All"

  2. I’m sure you’ll be around for a couple of weeks before JT changes his mind and decides he doesn’t want you posting anymore, or doesn’t want you to have free reign to speak your mind.

  3. Glad that the City took action with the Geese situation which has been ridiculous for several years….nothing but carriers of diseases!!! Big problem on streets as well as the City Park!

