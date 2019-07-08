Wicomico County What Is The Deal With Michele Ennis?

Posted on by snarkierthanmost

I have been reading the comments coming into this site and one question that keeps getting asked is what is the deal with Michele Ennis? She was turned down by the County Council for her upgraded job title and yet we have heard nothing more on the matter. Is she working the job on a lower pay scale? Is she legally allowed to continued working without Council approval? This is really a confusing situation and one we have had no concrete answer to.

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Wicomico County What Is The Deal With Michele Ennis?

  1. LOOK!!! as I have repeatedly told you. NOTHING, and I mean NOTHING is going to happen. The impotent, and I mean IMPOTENT County Council does not have the GONADS to do anything about Michele. The County Council would have to sue Wicomico County to even begin the physical removal of Michele from service with Wicomico County. ROTFLMFAO:)

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s