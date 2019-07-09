I want to know as a reader what would you like to see more of to help the site continue to grow. Obviously after doing it over 10 years I have done all kinds of different things but what would you like to see most.
Would you like to see me go back to a show format with guests? Tell me what you want to see
6 thoughts on “What Do You Want Most”
Consistency
Can there be answers on Wicomico County and leadership? What can be done about Culver violating the Charter? Is anything happening? Is Council planning to rectify the situation? Why is Culver so heavy on keeping Ennis? How many employees have left because of Ennis? Does Administration agree with Culver on keeping Ennis? Can Culver be removed from office?
I loves me some snarkiness.Nothing motivates people like an insult.Being offended exposes our faults.We spend entirely too much time expecting others to brag about how great we are.How are we supposed to move forward with compliments coming in right and left?
What do you think about the pedestrian killed last night crossing N. Salisbury Blvd? Should we be spending $2.7mil+ on bike paths when we don’t even have safe crosswalks for people to walk across the street?
You can have the safest crosswalks in the world and stuff can still happen.
More story’s on how Jake day is wasting my tax payers $$$ on the welfare crowd.
