Michele Ennis Update

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

I want to take the time and thank Michele for calling me regarding my video. She was very nice and explained that her Daughter was not hired for that position she is interning at it. Her Daughter will be going back to college at end of summer so nothing afoot .

I told her I would have tried to reach out but wasn’t sure what access I would be able to have so she gave me her cell number for future contact. This is how things should work.

6 thoughts on “Michele Ennis Update

  2. I bet she did not mention that it is a PAID internship and that she is paid more than many other full time employees with the County.

  6. Wake up people, as wicomico county citizens you have the right to request at any time to be provided documentation on where your tax dollars are going. It’s public knowledge. Write your county and request the information you deserve to know. Find out where you tax dollars are going. Don’t rely on nice phone calls, video rantings, and biased articles, get it from the source.

