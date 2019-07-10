Michele Ennis Update

I want to take the time and thank Michele for calling me regarding my video. She was very nice and explained that her Daughter was not hired for that position she is interning at it. Her Daughter will be going back to college at end of summer so nothing afoot .

I told her I would have tried to reach out but wasn’t sure what access I would be able to have so she gave me her cell number for future contact. This is how things should work.

