I want to take the time and thank Michele for calling me regarding my video. She was very nice and explained that her Daughter was not hired for that position she is interning at it. Her Daughter will be going back to college at end of summer so nothing afoot .
I told her I would have tried to reach out but wasn’t sure what access I would be able to have so she gave me her cell number for future contact. This is how things should work.
4 thoughts on “Michele Ennis Update”
And this is why basing stories on internet comments is a bad idea.
I bet she did not mention that it is a PAID internship and that she is paid more than many other full time employees with the County.
Last I knew, paid internships are considered a hire.
FOOT IN FAT MOUTH AS USUAL.
