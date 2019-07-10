Public’s Help Sought In Search For Escapee In Princess Anne

July 10, 2019

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) — Maryland State Police are requesting the public’s help in locating an arrestee who escaped police custody while being transported to the Somerset County Detention Center.

The escapee is identified as Anthony Lowell Horsey, Jr., 29, of Westover. Horsey was last seen wearing a white tank, black pants, shoes without socks and handcuffed. He is an African American male, approximately 5’10″, 168 lbs., with dreadlocks.

Anthony Lowell Horsey, Jr.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. last night, Horsey had been served a warrant for armed robbery, first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, firearm use during a felony and other related charges. He was processed at the Princess Anne Barrack and taken before a court commissioner. Horsey was ordered to be held without bond.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Horsey was being escorted, while handcuffed, to the rear door of the Somerset County Detention Center on Revells Neck Road in Princess Anne, when he escaped from police custody. He fled from inside a fenced-in area of the detention center and escaped under the fence near the entrance gate into a wooded area. The wooded area is located behind the detention center. No one was injured during the incident.

Troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack and the Maryland State Police Apprehension Team immediately set up a perimeter and deployed K-9 units and Aviation Command for the search. Assistance was provided by deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The search for Horsey continues.

Anyone who has seen Horsey or has information about his location, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700 immediately, or contact local police in your area.

