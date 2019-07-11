Whatever The Hell Today’s Date Is Open Forum

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor
14 thoughts on “Whatever The Hell Today’s Date Is Open Forum

  2. JT,

    In your comment in an earlier post regarding Michele Ennis you said — ” I think people are aware by now of the situation with Bob and her job situation.”

    Some of us are not aware of that, so please provide the details.

  3. CIVIL SNOWFLAKES WAR IS COMING TO ENGLAND FIRST THEN AMERICA … LIBS GET READY AND PUT UR GAY PINK PUSSY HATS ON BC ITS COMING TICK TOCK.

  8. Get ready attend Big Nose Bob Culver’s first ever Clown Hall Meeting happening in just one hour at the Wicomico County Youth And Civic Center at 6pm.

  9. JT, it’s a shame that you fell for her lies. Michele Ennis’ daughter is a paid employee making $16 an hour with absolutely no experience. She is making more money than many longtime county employees with experience.

    This is bullshit how you fell for her lies Hook, Line and Sinker.

    She got you! LMFAO!!

  10. JT, will you be attending the Bob Culver Town Hall given the recent defiance of the rule of law and neutered Charter?

