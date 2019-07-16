Wicomico County Council In Disarray

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

No new member selected to replace Mark Kilmer it was a split vote 3-3 Austin Whitehead and Joe Collins. It looks like party lines will keep this seat open until the next election

Advertisements

7 thoughts on “Wicomico County Council In Disarray

  3. I was at a college event and tried to speak AKA FREE SPEECH and that fool Whitehead X state trooper tried to stop me FOR FREE SPEECH he is a HACK and doesn’t deserve to be on Any council.

    Like

    Reply

  5. Whitehead is NOT an X-Trooper his daddy was a Trooper and a good guy. Young pretty boy Austin is a real-A-Whore who preys on old folks and people who are uneducated in the simple sale of a property. Real-A-Whores a created and completely unnecessary industry that takes your hard earned equity for doing nothing.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s