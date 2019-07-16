No new member selected to replace Mark Kilmer it was a split vote 3-3 Austin Whitehead and Joe Collins. It looks like party lines will keep this seat open until the next election
7 thoughts on “Wicomico County Council In Disarray”
Damn Democrats
I see you got the name right now!
I was at a college event and tried to speak AKA FREE SPEECH and that fool Whitehead X state trooper tried to stop me FOR FREE SPEECH he is a HACK and doesn’t deserve to be on Any council.
Well if the Democrats are dead set on Austin Whitehead that says a lot. Is he a D or an R?
Dumbbutt, they all are republicans. Pay attention to how the process works and learn about your local government.
Whitehead is NOT an X-Trooper his daddy was a Trooper and a good guy. Young pretty boy Austin is a real-A-Whore who preys on old folks and people who are uneducated in the simple sale of a property. Real-A-Whores a created and completely unnecessary industry that takes your hard earned equity for doing nothing.
1:24: Get your facts correct. Austin Whitehead is not an X State Trooper.
