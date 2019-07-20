Vehicle Pursuit in Somerset and Wicomico Counties

July 20, 2019

On 07/20/19 at approximately 0605 Hrs. a Trooper from the Princess Anne Barrack attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations. The vehicle failed to stop and fled North Bound on Rt. 13. While the vehicle was fleeing, the female passenger began to throw numerous objects out of the vehicle. The pursing Trooper was able to determine that vehicle had been reported stolen through the Salisbury City Police Department. The vehicle continued to flee Northbound into Wicomico County on the Rt. 13 Bypass. Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack successfully deployed stop sticks and the fleeing vehicle came to a stop on the Rt. 13 Bypass near Old Ocean City Rd. The male driver then fled on foot from the bypass into the surrounding wooded area closely followed by several Troopers. The female passenger, who had several outstanding warrants, was apprehended at the scene. A search was conducted utilizing MSP aviation Trooper 4, an MSP K9 unit, Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, and Officers from Salisbury City Police Department. Investigation revealed the driver’s identity, and that he had several outstanding warrants and a parole retake warrant. He was located shortly thereafter, taken into custody and later turned over to the Department of Corrections. Further charges are forthcoming on both subjects. The Somerset County Sheriffs Office assisted Troopers in locating several items of contraband that had been thrown from the fleeing vehicle. The driver was identified as Shaun Oxendine, 40 yrs of age of Salisbury MD, The female passenger was identified as Brittney Daye, 29 yrs of age, of Parsonsburg MD.

Advertisements