Gold Alert Missing Woman

Milford-The Delaware State Police are issuing a Gold Alert for 41-year-old Lisa Lewes (photo 2012),who was last seen on July 20, 2019 in the Milford area.

Lisa is 5’08” tall, 145 lbs., with long straight brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a sleeveless black dress and may be driving a black, 2015 Toyota Venza with Florida registration that has damage to its rear bumper and right rear taillight.

Attempts to locate or communicate with Lisa have been unsuccessful and there is a true concern for her safety and welfare.

Anyone with information regarding Lisa’s whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 5 at 302-337-8253 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com