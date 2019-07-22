Downtown Salisbury road work continues, more closures

SALISBURY, Md. – Road work is continuing in downtown Salisbury, which is causing quite a few road closures and detours.

Crews are busy working on the intersection of Main and Division Streets. They are digging 20 feet down to replace water and sewer lines that have been there for about 100 years. Officials say that the work on this intersection should wrap up before the Folk Festival, which is the first week of September. But until then, the exact road closures will be determined on a sort of day to day basis

