ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he wants to make some changes in tolls on Maryland roads to save about $5.6 million a year for drivers.
News outlets report that the proposal is not an across-the-board cut in tolls that the Republican governor pushed through in 2015. The administration is hoping to generate savings of up to $28 million over five years.
The board of the Maryland Transportation Authority is expected to begin considering Hogan’s proposal later this month.
Click here for more
Advertisements
One thought on “Hogan Proposes Maryland Toll Changes to Save Drivers Money”
How about doing drug test on the EBT CROWD ?
LikeLike