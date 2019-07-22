Hogan Proposes Maryland Toll Changes to Save Drivers Money

Posted on by snarkierthanmost

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he wants to make some changes in tolls on Maryland roads to save about $5.6 million a year for drivers.

News outlets report that the proposal is not an across-the-board cut in tolls that the Republican governor pushed through in 2015. The administration is hoping to generate savings of up to $28 million over five years.

The board of the Maryland Transportation Authority is expected to begin considering Hogan’s proposal later this month.

