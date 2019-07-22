Old Salisbury Mall site, vacant for many years, sold for new development

The 80-acre site of the old Salisbury Mall has sat empty for more than a decade, but it may finally be getting a new purpose after its sale earlier this month.

The news was announced in a Thursday release from a Seaford-based real estate broker, who said the property was sold Wednesday, July 10, to Crossroads Salisbury LLC. Future development plans include residential, commercial, hospitality and retail components.

