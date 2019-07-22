Old Salisbury Mall site, vacant for many years, sold for new development

Posted on by snarkierthanmost

The 80-acre site of the old Salisbury Mall has sat empty for more than a decade, but it may finally be getting a new purpose after its sale earlier this month.

The news was announced in a Thursday release from a Seaford-based real estate broker, who said the property was sold Wednesday, July 10, to Crossroads Salisbury LLC. Future development plans include residential, commercial, hospitality and retail components.

Click here for more

Advertisements

One thought on “Old Salisbury Mall site, vacant for many years, sold for new development

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s