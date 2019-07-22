Talbot County Sheriff Press Release

PRESS RELEASES

Warrant Arrest: On June 15, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ty Anthony Brooks, 51 of Easton, MD. On June 15, 2019 an arrest warrant was issued by the Parole and Probation Commission for violation of probation. Brooks was later transported to the Talbot County Central Booking Facility where he was held pending further action by parole and probation warrant unit.

Warrant Arrest: On June 15 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jami Lynn Robinson, 38 of Easton, MD. An arrest warrant was issued by the District Court for Talbot County charging Robinson with failing to appear for a scheduled hearing. Robinson is being held at the Talbot County Detention Center on unrelated charges. Robinson is awaiting her initial appearance by a District Court Commissioner in this matter.

Warrant Arrest: On June 20, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas James Fisher, 21 of Easton, MD. An arrest warrant was issued by the District Court for Talbot County charging Fisher with theft and rogue and vagabond. Fisher was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking Facility for processing and was held pending an initial appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

Warrant Arrest: On June 26, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Ronald Tardif, 31 of Waldorf, MD. On April 27, 2009, May 29, 2009 and June 30, 2009 the District Court of Charles County issued arrest warrants for Tardif, charging him with failing to appear for a scheduled hearing when notified to do so. Tardif was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking Facility for processing and an initial appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

CDS/Handgun Arrest: On July 4, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Ocean Gateway for a moving violation. Deputies identified the driver and sole occupant as Richard Lee Travis III, 23 of Telford, PA. Deputies developed probable cause and conducted a search of the vehicle which revealed marijuana and a loaded handgun. Travis was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a handgun, transporting a handgun in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. Travis was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking Facility for processing. Travis was seen by a District Court Commissioner and released on his personal recognizance.

CDS Arrest: On July 5, 2019 at approximately 1:09 pm, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to Easton Point Marina in reference to a suspicious person. Deputies made contact with Jason Paul Polly, 42 of Easton, MD and developed probable cause to search his person. Polly was found to be in possession of heroin and Suboxone without a prescription. Polly was placed under arrest and taken to the Talbot County Central Booking Facility, being charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession of heroin and possession of Suboxone. Polly was held pending an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

Warrant Arrest: On July 6, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Desiree Biggar, 32 of Trappe, MD. On March 22, 2019 arrest warrants were issued by the Talbot County Circuit Court charging Biggar with failure to appear at a scheduled court hearing. Biggar was transported to Talbot County Detention Center and held on $4,144.54 cash bond.

Warrant Service: On July 16, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean Elliott Cephus, 29 of Trappe, MD. On June 13, 2019 the District Court of Talbot County issued an arrest warrant for Cephus, charging him with failing to appear for a scheduled hearing when notified to do so. Cephus was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking and held pending further action by the Courts.

Warrant Arrest: On July 15, 2019 at approximately 2015 hours, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Katherine Rose Adkins, 23 of Denton, MD. The District Court of Talbot County had issued an arrest warrant for Adkins charging her with failing to appear at a scheduled court hearing. Adkins was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking Facility, where she was released to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center.

Trespassing Arrest: On July 18, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Michaels Cottages, in reference to a trespassing complaint. Deputies made contact with the property manager who advised Rachel Lynn Curtis, 23 of no fixed address, was on the property after being mailed documentation prohibiting her from being on the property. Deputies made contact with Curtis at Unit #114 and issued her a criminal citation for Trespassing. Curtis was released upon her signature and made to leave the property.

In addition to the above cases, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office charged twenty-one (21) individuals on civil citation with possession of marijuana and arrested three (3) individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol.

