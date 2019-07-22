Where Does Austin Whitehead Live?

Posted on by snarkierthanmost

Austin Whitehead was the initial choice in Wicomico County to replace Mark Kilmer on the Council. Sources say the choice was made until up to the last minute when serious questions arose as to Austin’s actual living address.

6 thoughts on “Where Does Austin Whitehead Live?

    1. He bought a home on Middle Neck Drive a couple of years ago and has lived there ever since. He did a Facebook announcement that he and his girlfriend had moved into the home there. And he flat out misled the Republican group and then the County Council about where he lives.

      But McCain, Davis and Hastings don’t care about that.

  3. If he hasn’t changed his driver’s license HOW did the election commission NOT see that ? Wink wink look the other way ? I WANT SOMEONES ASS FIRED whoever took his APPLICATION.

  4. His father is a ANTI FREE SPEECH COMMUNIST I was at a debate at the college years ago and stood up with a sign AGAINST Rick Pollitt and the asshole Laura Mitchell ABOUT SPENDING EVERYONE’S $$$$$$ This Pt Security guard fool tried to have me thrown out of the COLLEGE BUILDING aka subsidized by TAX PAYERS $$$$$ He thought he was a tough guy told him and Sarah to Fuck OFF I’m sure his sons the SAME.

