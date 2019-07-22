Austin Whitehead was the initial choice in Wicomico County to replace Mark Kilmer on the Council. Sources say the choice was made until up to the last minute when serious questions arose as to Austin’s actual living address.
Advertisements
Austin Whitehead was the initial choice in Wicomico County to replace Mark Kilmer on the Council. Sources say the choice was made until up to the last minute when serious questions arose as to Austin’s actual living address.
13 thoughts on “Where Does Austin Whitehead Live?”
He lives at PNC bank where he cashes all those commission checks
LikeLike
He bought a home on Middle Neck Drive a couple of years ago and has lived there ever since. He did a Facebook announcement that he and his girlfriend had moved into the home there. And he flat out misled the Republican group and then the County Council about where he lives.
But McCain, Davis and Hastings don’t care about that.
LikeLike
I’m hearing more and more that Turncoat Cannon is going to flip his vote for Austin. I live in District 2 and this pisses me off. John Cannon, you are toast. We the citizens of District 2 are going to make sure you never get elected again!
LikeLike
You said misled, but it looks like more than that, doesn’t it?
If he is appointed to the council, Wicomico county, not just Salisbury, is a real banana republic
LikeLike
And don’t forget John Cannon. John has taken sides with Bob Culver and decided to now vote for the Little Whitehead.
LikeLike
HOLD ON WHATS UR REAL NAME ?????? HYPOCRITE.
LikeLike
He is a POS just like his father.
LikeLike
If your gonna call someone that how about using your name?
LikeLike
I noticed that you didn’t sign your name!
LikeLike
If he hasn’t changed his driver’s license HOW did the election commission NOT see that ? Wink wink look the other way ? I WANT SOMEONES ASS FIRED whoever took his APPLICATION.
LikeLike
His father is a ANTI FREE SPEECH COMMUNIST I was at a debate at the college years ago and stood up with a sign AGAINST Rick Pollitt and the asshole Laura Mitchell ABOUT SPENDING EVERYONE’S $$$$$$ This Pt Security guard fool tried to have me thrown out of the COLLEGE BUILDING aka subsidized by TAX PAYERS $$$$$ He thought he was a tough guy told him and Sarah to Fuck OFF I’m sure his sons the SAME.
LikeLike
I live on Middle Neck Drive and I can assure you that Austin Whitehead is my neighbor at 1331 Middle Neck Drive. Just because he hasn’t changed his driver’s license to his new address doesn’t mean he doesn’t live there. I see him every morning when I drive by to go to work so don’t say he is spending time with his girlfriend.
LikeLike
He’s just another RINO. Cannon and liberals want him, but word got out!
Back to the drawing board.
LikeLike