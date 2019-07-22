Wicomico County To Hold Special Legislative Session For Vacant Council Seat Posted on July 22, 2019 by snarkierthanmost Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “Wicomico County To Hold Special Legislative Session For Vacant Council Seat”
Someone should really take a close look at this Austin Whitehead scam. If you watch the county council meeting held on July 2, on youtube, he said twice that he was a has lived in District 2 all his life when he has lived outside that district for months on Middle Neck Drive.
If he can’t be straight about that, how can we trust him on the council? Who wants someone who lives in another District to represent them?
And now 4 members on the council want to appoint him knowing where he is living. As someone said, Wicomico County is becoming a real banana republic. John Cannon what are you thinking?
Someone needs to find out what the connection between John Cannon, Bill McCain and Austin Whitehead and the Coastal Association of Realtors is.
Don’t forget that Austin is close friends with Sarah and Josh.
