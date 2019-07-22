Wicomico County To Hold Special Legislative Session For Vacant Council Seat

7 thoughts on “Wicomico County To Hold Special Legislative Session For Vacant Council Seat

  1. Someone should really take a close look at this Austin Whitehead scam. If you watch the county council meeting held on July 2, on youtube, he said twice that he was a has lived in District 2 all his life when he has lived outside that district for months on Middle Neck Drive.

    If he can’t be straight about that, how can we trust him on the council? Who wants someone who lives in another District to represent them?

    And now 4 members on the council want to appoint him knowing where he is living. As someone said, Wicomico County is becoming a real banana republic. John Cannon what are you thinking?

  2. Someone needs to find out what the connection between John Cannon, Bill McCain and Austin Whitehead and the Coastal Association of Realtors is.

    Don’t forget that Austin is close friends with Sarah and Josh.

    2. I agree. Austin is sneaky and lying about his residency. John Cannon, you are a snake if you are flipping your vote in favor of this little liar now.

  4. Buzz at the county office building is that Culver is pushing for him to be on the council because he would vote to do the drug addict treatment center at Poplar Hill and to close the county nursing home. Since Whitehead lives on the east side of the county, not in district 2, those won’t affect him,

