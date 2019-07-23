Centre At Salisbury Closing South Mall Drive Permantly

Posted on by snarkierthanmost

The South entrance to the Centre will be closed permanently and a new entrance point is being looked at further up East Naylor Mill Road

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Centre At Salisbury Closing South Mall Drive Permantly

  1. Because they are too damn cheap to repair the damages? The entrance by Vernon Powell is a freaking nightmare to get out of. The Rt. 13 entrance is a nightmare to get out of. The South Mall Drive is the best option. Fix the damn road you cheap idiots or this will be the demise of your mall.

    Jake Day, Jake Heath, Muir Boda, I know you people are reading this so do the right thing and make them repair that road or we will see another mall closing down. If not, they might not make it past Christmas season.

    Like

    Reply

  3. “…a new entrance point is being looked at further up East Naylor Mill Road”

    They already have one further up East Naylor Mill Road, it’s called North Mall Drive. DUH!! This is just a distraction so they won’t have to repair or replace South Mall Drive and hopefully, shoppers will forget.

    Do they even own that large vacant lot between South Mall Drive and the old Sear Automotive store?

    Like

    Reply

  4. I going quit going to Mall it’s dumb anyways I heard a oldman owned that road and he don’t let them use it anymore maybe they going to lay some bread on him to use it or toll booth like 25c each for to go thru it

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s