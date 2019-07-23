The South entrance to the Centre will be closed permanently and a new entrance point is being looked at further up East Naylor Mill Road
4 thoughts on “Centre At Salisbury Closing South Mall Drive Permantly”
Because they are too damn cheap to repair the damages? The entrance by Vernon Powell is a freaking nightmare to get out of. The Rt. 13 entrance is a nightmare to get out of. The South Mall Drive is the best option. Fix the damn road you cheap idiots or this will be the demise of your mall.
Jake Day, Jake Heath, Muir Boda, I know you people are reading this so do the right thing and make them repair that road or we will see another mall closing down. If not, they might not make it past Christmas season.
Cheap bastards!
“…a new entrance point is being looked at further up East Naylor Mill Road”
They already have one further up East Naylor Mill Road, it’s called North Mall Drive. DUH!! This is just a distraction so they won’t have to repair or replace South Mall Drive and hopefully, shoppers will forget.
Do they even own that large vacant lot between South Mall Drive and the old Sear Automotive store?
I going quit going to Mall it’s dumb anyways I heard a oldman owned that road and he don’t let them use it anymore maybe they going to lay some bread on him to use it or toll booth like 25c each for to go thru it
