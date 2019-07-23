Pocomoke Comment Worthy A Post

Apparently the media isn’t covering the Circus in Pocomoke City. Remember when they fired Bobby Cowger as their City Manager? I found this on someones webpage about last nights Pocomoke City Council Meeting. The follow-up comments from friends tell an even deeper story:

<br />

<br />Anyone that belongs to this group and was not at the council meeting, it was another free for all. A disgrace! No respect, no accountability and there’s more going on than meets the eye. Another personal attack on Susan. Just because she asked some questions. Bobby spoke and was shown no respect. He was cut off and did not get to finish his presentation because of some ridiculous 3 minute time limit that the council voted on and put into place. it was pretty evident that they were not interested in what he was saying. It was written on some of their faces. The police had to be called because three family members of one of the council got in Keri Ann’s face yelling and screaming at her. And yes they got out of their seats and came to her. I’m telling you this council runs this city and the citizens will do as they say or else. It’s a circus and yes I said a circus. Unprofessional and people acting like fools. As a matter of fact because you ask questions and never get answers you act like children. You all better get a grip and start helping by asking questions and demand accountability for actions and what’s going on or we can only blame ourselves for the demise of our town. Whether you pay taxes or not, we all have a voice! It’s pretty evident that Bobbys dismissal is personal!

Advertisements