Police search for woman who robbed Rehoboth Beach bank

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman who they say robbed a Rehoboth Beach bank Tuesday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., police said troopers responded to the M&T Bank at 19511 Camelot Drive for a reported robbery. An employee told them a woman entered the bank and displayed a note demanding money.

The employee complied, handing over an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police, and the suspect fled. The woman did not display a weapon or imply she had one, and no one was injured during the robbery.

