Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman who they say robbed a Rehoboth Beach bank Tuesday morning.
Just before 10 a.m., police said troopers responded to the M&T Bank at 19511 Camelot Drive for a reported robbery. An employee told them a woman entered the bank and displayed a note demanding money.
The employee complied, handing over an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police, and the suspect fled. The woman did not display a weapon or imply she had one, and no one was injured during the robbery.
3 thoughts on “Police search for woman who robbed Rehoboth Beach bank”
Looks like my next gf except for the hat, glasses, earrings and face
Just in
OMAR being Investigated by the ethics committee for marrying her brother.
i’d like to be the cop who gets to frisk her
