The City of Crisfield is experiencing low water pressure all over the City. The Public Utilities Dept. is working on the issue at this time. We will update you as soon as we can with more details. Posted on July 23, 2019 by snarkierthanmost Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “The City of Crisfield is experiencing low water pressure all over the City. The Public Utilities Dept. is working on the issue at this time. We will update you as soon as we can with more details.”
Poor little EBT thugs Awwwwwwww.
LikeLike
Shitfield.
LikeLike