Counterfeit money circulating in Pocomoke City: police

The Pocomoke City Police Department is warning businesses to be vigilant about counterfeit money that has been circulating in the area

Police received several complaints of counterfeit $100 bills Monday, including one at a bank, according to a Facebook post from the Pocomoke City Police Department.

“Officers visually inspected the bills and found them to have a high level of realism. On each bill, it was noticed the border was slightly misaligned and the ink in the bottom right on the face of the bill, was brighter than it should be,” the post stated.

