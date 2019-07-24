Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision In Delmar

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision July 24, 2019

Type of Incident: Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Date and Time: 7/24/2019 @ 1918 hrs

Location: Eastbound Rt. 54 east of Rum Ridge Rd., Delmar, Wicomico County, Maryland

Case # 19-MSP-031004

Vehicle(s):

Vehicle #1: 2015 Yamaha MC ; Delaware Registration

Vehicle #2: 2010 Chev. Silverado; Delaware Registration

Driver/passengers(s) :

Driver Vehicle#1: David Lee Spence, 37 YO male, Delmar, De

Driver Vehicle#2: David Latimer Hudson, 40 YO Male; Delmar, De

Victim(s)/Injuries:

Vehicle #1 : Driver deceased.

Charges : N/A

Narrative:

On 7/24/19 @ 1918 hours, Troopers from MSP Salisbury responded to EB Rt 54 east of Rum Ridge Rd Delmar, Wicomico County reference to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motor cycle. Investigation revealed that a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was travelling EB on E Line Road stopped in the lane attempting to make a left turn into a residential driveway located at 12681 Line Road Delmar De. A 2015 Yamaha MC failed to slow down and struck the rear of the Chevrolet truck. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased while at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Investigation is being conducted by a member of the Maryland State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

Investigating Trooper: TFC Riden

Accident Reconstruction Conducted by TFC Meyers

Barrack Commander: Lt. C. Davala

Assistant Barrack Commander: F/Sgt. M. Rickard

Assistant Barrack Commander: D/Sgt. C. Welch

