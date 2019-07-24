Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision In Delmar

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision July 24, 2019
Type of Incident: Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Date and Time: 7/24/2019 @ 1918 hrs
Location: Eastbound Rt. 54 east of Rum Ridge Rd., Delmar, Wicomico County, Maryland
Case # 19-MSP-031004
Vehicle(s):
Vehicle #1: 2015 Yamaha MC ; Delaware Registration
Vehicle #2: 2010 Chev. Silverado; Delaware Registration
Driver/passengers(s):
Driver Vehicle#1: David Lee Spence, 37 YO male, Delmar, De
Driver Vehicle#2: David Latimer Hudson, 40 YO Male; Delmar, De
Victim(s)/Injuries:
Vehicle #1: Driver deceased.
Charges: N/A
Narrative:
On 7/24/19 @ 1918 hours, Troopers from MSP Salisbury responded to EB Rt 54 east of Rum Ridge Rd Delmar, Wicomico County reference to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motor cycle. Investigation revealed that a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was travelling EB on E Line Road stopped in the lane attempting to make a left turn into a residential driveway located at 12681 Line Road Delmar De. A 2015 Yamaha MC failed to slow down and struck the rear of the Chevrolet truck. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased while at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Investigation is being conducted by a member of the Maryland State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.
Investigating Trooper: TFC Riden
Accident Reconstruction Conducted by TFC Meyers
