Of the many trails I have hiked I have always found Pocomoke Trails The eeriest. The Forest just gives off a serial killer hunting ground vibe. What do you think?
2 thoughts on “Is the Pocomoke Forest The Scariest Place On Delmarva?”
I like the Pocomoke Forest and all its trails and nature and everything it ahs to offer, but I’m not driving, hiking, or doing any exploring without my conceal and carry, I don’t have a permit to carry and am not a convicted felon, so that’s my Bill of Rights to have a conceal and carry permit , I will defend myself, whether or not the state of MD likes it.
My son was riding in the back of a pickup truck that I was driving,and we were riding through the Pocomoke Forest near the Iron Furnace.To this day he swears he saw a human size bat like creature sitting on a limb app 10′ high that was directly over him as we passed under.I totally believe him.
