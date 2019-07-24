Is the Pocomoke Forest The Scariest Place On Delmarva?

Posted on by snarkierthanmost

Of the many trails I have hiked I have always found Pocomoke Trails The eeriest. The Forest just gives off a serial killer hunting ground vibe. What do you think?

One thought on “Is the Pocomoke Forest The Scariest Place On Delmarva?

  1. I like the Pocomoke Forest and all its trails and nature and everything it ahs to offer, but I’m not driving, hiking, or doing any exploring without my conceal and carry, I don’t have a permit to carry and am not a convicted felon, so that’s my Bill of Rights to have a conceal and carry permit , I will defend myself, whether or not the state of MD likes it.

