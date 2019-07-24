Modlin Appointed SU New Chief of Staff

SALISBURY, MD—Salisbury University President Charles Wight has named Eli Modlin his new chief of staff, effective Wednesday, July 31.

Modlin, an SU alumnus, has served as deputy chief of staff and director of government and community relations since 2016.

“Eli has an extraordinary ability to advocate for SU, working with important external partners, across campus and with the executive staff,” said Wight. “He will continue to support the President’s Office in the overall mission of the institution.”

