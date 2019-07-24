Stolen ATV Alert

As if farming isn’t hard enough, we also have to deal with people going on to our property and stealing our equipment!!

We use our Polaris RZR side by side on one of our farms to drive around the fields and check on the irrigation system. It’s up a half mile of lanes and you can definitely not see it from the road. Someone took it upon their selves to trek on to our land and steal it!

To anyone local around us, keep your eyes and ears open for us, please. We would like to have it back. It’s a 2016 Polaris RZR 1000.

