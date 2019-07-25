Letter To The Editor: Why Does Pittsville Have A Police Department? And Why Bob Harris?

“My wife and I were coming home from a weekend trip to Ocean City with our two children onboard. When we were coming into the Pittsville area my Daughter saw a Pittsville Police SUV with someone stopped on the side of the road. Per Maryland law my first thought was to give room for this officer and the second was why does Pittsville even have a police department? As we slowed down and I glanced at the Officer I recognized him immediately, it was Bob Harris. When I got home I couldn’t help but google Pittsville police department, which was met with an article about the town hiring Bob as its Police Chief and one man crime fighting force. This then brought me to my third thought. Who in their right mind would hire him to run a Police Department after his controversial stay in Delmar.

I am a Delmar resident and have friends that were on the force there who told me some of the things that drove him from that town. I’m not going to toss those out here in my letter because he has a family, but just wow . Pittsville doesn’t need a police department for one, it has about a thousand people and two having someone with serious integrity issues being the only law enforcement officer puts the town in potential legal peril”

