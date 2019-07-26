Today’s Open Thread Posted on July 26, 2019 by snarkierthanmost Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
7 thoughts on “Today’s Open Thread”
I have to tell you Hawaiian Bryon’s shave ice is the best around. It’s light fluffy and absolutely delicious. His store has great coffee selection and Hawaiian knickknacks as well as a place to sit relax enjoy and converse. Hawaiian Brian is there most of the time and he sits and talks to you as well as making sure your order for everything is fulfilled.
We are on College Avenue in the strip mall before Snow Hill Road towards bennett Sr. Do yourself a favor and find Hawaiian Brian. Don’t forget to bring the family. You will be disappointed I have visited several times I have never been disappointed.
Shit on a gay crosswalk.
I just saw that Ann Coulter from Fox News is dating J.J. Walker from “Good Times,” Dynomite! WTF does she see in that ugly man?
I see A. Kaye has been trolling again.
JT, are you planning on meeting with/interviewing Wayne King? Or, are you automatically going to discount him because he contacted the unmentionable site first?
I’ve been reading these comments and wondering why Michele Ennis is still employed by Wicomico County after the County Council denied her appointment?? This is a clear violation of the Wicomico County Charter
In case you haven’t figured it out yet, Michele Ennis has been the Bob Culvers “real” Wicomico county attorney for at least the past year, so Culver should not appoint someone to replace Paul Wilbur. He’s getting it for free if you know what I mean.
JUST IN
MIKE LINDELL THE PILLOW GUY IS THINKING OF RUNNING FOR THE WHORES SEAT ILLAN OMAR OF MINISHARIASOTA
